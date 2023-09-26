Fierce Clinical Summit

Bringing Together All Disciplines of Clinical Research

The Fierce Clinical Summit is the flagship event for clinical research and trial management professionals. The program covers a broad range of clinical research topics while also providing deep dives with tracks dedicated to the core facets of Clinical Development and Operations, GCP and Clinical Quality, and Decentralized Clinical Trials.

Discover the latest trends, network with your peers, and learn about industry standards to foster strategic foresight and enable success in your clinical trials.

Network with Decision Makers Ready to Do Business

350+
Live Attendees
69%
From Pharma, Biotech & Medical Device Companies
71%
Director Level and Above
13
Average Years of Experience
Three Days of Sessions Covering:

Study Start-Up & Protocol Design

Discover how companies are driving accelerated clinical development, study start-up and optimizing protocol design to reduce costs and bring much needed therapies to patients sooner

Site Engagement & Patient Recruitment

Learn about the challenges and opportunities for increased site engagement to help drive patient recruitment and how sponsors are offering site support to close the gap on limited resources

Clinical Quality & GCP

Discuss effective clinical quality oversight strategies that incorporate risk-based approaches to ensure vendors and sites are compliant and inspection ready

Decentralized & Hybrid

Dive into current and future trends for virtual trials, exploring the many ways to build a business case for using hybrid or totally decentralized trials to reach more patients, and improve engagement

Data Governance

Gain insight on maximizing trial intelligence through data ownership and governance

Vendor Collaboration & Oversight

Hear how to drive greater sponsor-CRO-site collaboration and communication, and the latest on oversight approaches for external stakeholders

RBQM & Monitoring

Understand developments in clinical trial regulations and how it effects your quality management strategy

Trends & Innovation

Explore how the next wave of innovation in decentralized trials is focused on driving adoption through an investment and focus on building processes, and education and training programs

Catering to the needs of clinical professional with the following key focus areas:

Clinical Development & Operations

Brings together Clinical Development & Operations professionals to share best practices, challenges and trends in clinical trial design, study start-up and execution. Join your peers to hear the latest on sponsor-CRO-site collaboration and oversight approaches, innovative ways to drive patient recruitment, the future of clinical site engagement, optimizing protocol design, and maximizing trial intelligence through data ownership and governance.
 

Clinical Quality

Provides an interactive forum for senior-level GCP and CQO professionals to engage, discuss and share their challenges, best practices and experiences developing effective risk-based approaches and clinical quality oversight strategies to optimize clinical quality, maintain GCP compliance, contain costs, certify vendors and sites are compliant and inspection ready, and ensure patient safety. Participants leave with practical tools and knowledge to optimize their oversight efforts and mitigate risks in their clinical trials.

Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT)

Explores the ways to improve patient engagement and trial behavior, examine the value of decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, and the strategies needed for continued innovation and adoption as this trial model evolves and scales.





 

Moments to Remember from 2022!

Benefits of Attending

Connect

Connect with like-minded peers about challenges and best practices

Learn

Learn from subject matter experts on current and forward-leaning topics addressing clinical quality and leave with a clear understanding of the top issues and solutions related to quality risk management.

Discover

Discover service and technology providers and assess partnership opportunities.

